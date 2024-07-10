Carson Palmer Siblings: The Athletic Pursuits of Carson Palmer’s Siblings

Carson Palmer was an American football quarterback who played in the NFL for 14 seasons, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

He was selected first overall by the Bengals in the 2003 NFL draft and helped lead them to their first winning season and playoff appearance in 15 years.

Palmer was named to two Pro Bowls with the Bengals before being traded to the Oakland Raiders, where he played two seasons.

In 2013, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals and had his most successful season in 2015, leading the team to a division title and an NFC Championship Game appearance.

He retired following the 2017 season after spending much of the year on injured reserve. Over his 14-year career, Palmer threw for 46,247 yards and 294 touchdowns.

Siblings

Carson has three siblings – two brothers and one sister.

His younger brother, Jordan Palmer, was also a quarterback who played at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Jordan was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2007 and also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans in the NFL.

He spent time as a backup quarterback and mentor to his brother Carson during their time together on the Bengals.

Carson’s older brother, Robert Palmer, was born in 1977 and played football at Fresno State University.

Robert worked as a financial advisor and helped manage Carson’s finances and business ventures.

Carson’s younger sister, Jennifer Santos, was born in 1981 and has been involved in Carson’s charitable foundation and business interests.

The Palmer siblings grew up together in Fresno, California and remained close throughout Carson’s NFL career.

Both Jordan and Robert played important roles in supporting and advising Carson off the field.

College career

Palmer played college football for the USC Trojans from 1998 to 2002.

During his freshman year, he began as a backup but gradually took over the starting role. He finished his freshman season with 130 completions, 1,755 passing yards and 7 touchdowns.

Palmer’s college career was marked by significant growth and achievements, culminating in his Heisman Trophy win in 2002.

He started his first game against Washington as a freshman, completing 18 of 31 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown.

NFL career

