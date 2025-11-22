Caterina Scorsone Net Worth: Career, Salary, Earnings & Biography

Caterina Scorsone net worth is estimated at $5 million as of 2025.

She is a Canadian actress widely recognized for her long-running role as Dr. Amelia Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Station 19. With more than 200 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy under her belt, Scorsone has become one of Shondaland’s most recognizable stars.

Her earnings come from decades in television, recurring roles on multiple series, film appearances, and long-term cast contracts with ABC.

Caterina Scorsone Net Worth: $5 million

$5 million Profession: Actress

Actress Best Known For: Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Private Practice, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19)

Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Private Practice, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19) Primary Income Sources: TV series salaries, film roles, recurring guest appearances

TV series salaries, film roles, recurring guest appearances Years Active: 1995–present

Early Life

Caterina Reminy Scorsone was born on October 16, 1981, in Toronto, Ontario.

She is the daughter of:

Suzanne Rozell Scorsone – a social anthropologist

– a social anthropologist Antonio Bruno Scorsone – a social worker

Caterina grew up with four siblings and has a rich cultural background:

Italian heritage from her father

heritage from her father English, Scottish, and Swedish ancestry from her mother

Education

She attended:

Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts

Subway Academy II

In 2006, she graduated from Trinity College at the University of Toronto, majoring in Literary Studies with a minor in Philosophy.

Career

Scorsone debuted as a child actress in 1995, appearing in the TV movies:

When the Dark Man Calls

Shock Treatment

She made guest appearances in several ’90s TV staples, including:

Ready or Not

Flash Forward

Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal

Goosebumps (four episodes)

Her early feature film work includes:

All I Wanna Do (1998)

Teen Knight (1998)

The Third Miracle (1999)

She also starred in The Devil’s Arithmetic (1999) alongside Kirsten Dunst and Brittany Murphy, a film that received a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Breakthrough Roles

Power Play (1998–2000)

Caterina earned critical attention playing Michelle Parker, which led to a Gemini Award nomination.

Missing (2003–2006)

She starred as Jess Mastriani in the Canadian crime drama Missing, further establishing her as a lead actress.

Other Notable Early Roles

Rated X (2000)

Common Ground (2000)

Borderline Normal (2001)

My Horrible Year! (2001)

Recurring role on Crash (2008–2009)

Starred in the 2009 SyFy miniseries Alice, earning another Gemini Award nomination

Becoming Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Caterina’s biggest career shift happened in 2010 when she was cast as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, the brilliant (and complicated) neurosurgeon in the Shondaland universe.

Private Practice (2010–2013)

She appeared in 62 episodes of the ABC drama.

Grey’s Anatomy (2010–present)

Scorsone:

Guest-starred in Seasons 7–8

Returned in Season 10

Became main cast in Season 11

Has appeared in 200+ episodes

Her casting was partly influenced by her resemblance to Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd), which director Eric Stoltz pointed out to Shonda Rhimes.

Station 19 (2020–2024)

She reprised her role in several crossover episodes.

Film Work

During her years on Grey’s Anatomy, Caterina continued appearing in select films:

Edge of Darkness (2010)

The November Man (2014)

Personal Life

Caterina married Rob Giles of the rock band The Rescues on June 27, 2009.

They share three daughters:

Eliza

Arwen Lucinda (“Lucky”)

Paloma Michaela (“Pippa”), who has Down syndrome

Caterina has become an outspoken advocate for disability inclusion.

In 2020, she received the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

That same year, she wrote a widely praised essay for Good Morning America highlighting the importance of equity, access, and visibility for people with Down syndrome.

Also Read: How Sie7e Increased His Net Worth

Her first and third pregnancies were written into the storylines of Private Practice and Grey’s Anatomy.

The couple filed for divorce in 2020.

House Fire & Real Estate

In early 2023, Scorsone’s home tragically burned down. She wrote on social media that she escaped with her children but lost all four pets — an experience she described as devastating but one she feels “eternally grateful” to have survived.

Properties Owned

Bought her previous home in 2018 for $2 million

Still appears to own the property

In June 2023, she purchased a new home in Highland Park, Los Angeles, for $2.1 million

Caterina Scorsone Awards

Wins

Prism Award (2012): Best Female Performance in a Drama Series — Private Practice

Nominations

Gemini Award: Best Supporting Actress (Power Play, 1999)

Best Supporting Actress (Power Play, 1999) Gemini Award: Best Actress in a Mini-Series (Alice, 2010)

Caterina Scorsone Net Worth

Caterina Scorsone net worth $5 million.