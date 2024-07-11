Catherine Zeta-Jones Siblings: Get to Know Lyndon and David Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a Welsh actress known for her versatility and acclaimed performances.

She was born on September 25, 1969 in Swansea, Wales and started acting at a young age, appearing in West End musicals like Annie and 42nd Street as a teenager.

Zeta-Jones rose to fame in the 1990s through her role in the British TV series The Darling Buds of May.

She transitioned to Hollywood, starring in films like The Mask of Zorro, Entrapment and Traffic.

Zeta-Jones’ breakthrough role was as Velma Kelly in the 2002 film adaptation of the musical Chicago, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She has continued to take on diverse roles in films like Intolerable Cruelty, The Terminal and RED 2.

Zeta-Jones has also had success on stage, winning a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway revival of A Little Night Music in 2009.

She is married to actor Michael Douglas and they have two children together.

Siblings

Catherine has two brothers, namely David Jones (born 1967), who is a development executive and Lyndon Jones (born 1972), who works at her production company.

She is the only daughter of David James “Dai” Jones and Patricia.

David, Catherine’s older brother born in 1967, works as a development executive, helping to bring film and television projects to fruition.

He has collaborated with his sister on some of her productions through her production company, Milkwood Films.

Lyndon, Catherine’s younger brother born in 1972, works at Milkwood Films, Catherine’s production company, likely assisting with the business and operational side of her production work.

Career

Zeta-Jones began her career in the 1990s, starring in British TV series like The Darling Buds of May and transitioning to Hollywood with films like The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment.

Her breakthrough role came in Traffic, earning her a Golden Globe nomination.

Zeta-Jones gained widespread recognition for her performance as Velma Kelly in Chicago, winning an Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Zeta-Jones continued with notable roles in Intolerable Cruelty, Ocean’s Twelve and Death Defying Acts. She also won a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway revival of A Little Night Music.

However, her career slowed down after 2013, with fewer prominent roles and some gaps in her filmography.

She has been involved in various productions, including her production company, Milkwood Films and has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder.

Zeta-Jones’s production company, Milkwood Films, was founded in 2007 and aims to develop and produce projects that align with her artistic vision.

She has used the company to take more control over her career and the types of stories she wants to tell.

Awards and accolades

Zeta-Jones has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Chicago, a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for Chicago and a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for A Little Night Music.

She has also received Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress for Traffic and Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for Chicago.

Zeta-Jones has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Chicago and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Chicago.

She has also been recognized with Blockbuster Entertainment Awards for Entrapment and Traffic, as well as a European Film Award for Chicago.

In 2010, Zeta-Jones was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her contributions to film and humanitarian work.

She has been recognized for her versatility as an actress, with her performance as Velma Kelly in Chicago being particularly acclaimed.

Zeta-Jones has won numerous awards and nominations from prestigious organizations, solidifying her status as one of the most accomplished actresses of her generation.