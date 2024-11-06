CDF Gen Kahariri Visits KDF Soldiers in ATMIS Sector Two and Wajir Air Base

Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Charles Kahariri visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in Sector Two.

This was his visit to the area and ahead of planned changes in the mission.

During his visit, Gen Kahariri met with troops stationed at Dhobley and Kismayu, commending their commitment to fostering peace, security, and stability in Somalia.

He praised the troops for their professionalism, integrity, and discipline, which have been critical in achieving mission success and promoting regional stability.

The CDF highlighted the significance of their efforts in restoring peace in Somalia, offering a hopeful future outlook for the nation.

As the ATMIS mission transitions to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Gen Kahariri urged the troops to remain vigilant. “Maintaining high standards of alertness is key to defeating enemy operations,” he stated.

As the African Union’s military engagement in Somalia enters a third chapter in January, Kenya is keen to keep its boots on the ground to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

The CDF was accompanied by senior officers from Defence Headquarters, Deputy Sector 2 Commander Col Meshack Kishoyian and Defence Forces Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Class One Bwana Haji Omari.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was in Nairobi last month to hold talks with President William Ruto, in what completes his shuttle diplomacy over the future of his country’s security.

The trip, which has so far taken him to Burundi Djibouti, Uganda and now Kenya,

The meeting also served as an important juncture in Somalia’s ongoing transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), set to commence in January 2025.

President Mohamud’s shuttle diplomacy seeks to galvanize support for this transition, ensuring that Somalia continues to receive the necessary backing for its stabilization efforts.

Furthermore, the dialogue extended to the complex geopolitical tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, particularly in light of Ethiopia’s recent agreement with Somaliland for access to a naval base. President Ruto played the mediator, advocating for respect for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, highlighting Kenya’s role in fostering regional peace.

Earlier, the CDF also visited Wajir Air Base (WAB), where he was briefed on the regional security situation by WAB Base Commander Brigadier Stephen Sane and Deputy Brigade Commander, 8th Brigade, Col Gideon Bebora. He addressed officers and service members from the Base, 8th Brigade Headquarters, and the 27 Mechanised Infantry Battalion, expressing gratitude for their dedication in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kenya.