CDF Kahariri visits Army headquarters, pledges support to enhance its operations 

The Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Charles Kahariri has pledged continued support to the Kenya Army in its efforts to keep Kenya safe.

He on July 15 paid a visit to the Headquarters Kenya Army during the review of Kenya Army Purchase and Maintenance Plan for the financial year 2025/2026.

Gen Kahariri commended the Kenya Army personnel for their dedication to duty and remaining mission ready for the service to the nation.

Further, he committed Defence Headquarters to continue to support the Kenya Army to improve and enhance its capabilities to ensure that it is always ready to fulfil its obligations.

The CDF was hosted by Lt Gen David Ketter, Commander Kenya Army, who reaffirmed the Service’s commitment on delivering on its mandate of defending and protecting Kenya against land based threats.

The event was attended by among others, Director of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Mohammed Burje, Deputy Army Commander Maj Gen Mohammed Hassan, General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Maj Gen Luka Kutto, General Officer Commanding Western Command Maj Gen Jeff Nyagah, Director Personnel and Logistics Maj Gen Edward Rugendo, Chiefs of Branches and Senior Officers from Headquarters Kenya Army and Defence Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Joel M’arimi officially assumed command of Kenya Military Academy (KMA), taking over from Brig Peter Muthama Kimondiu, the Academy’s Chief Instructor during a Change of Guard ceremony held on Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Academy Headquarters in Lanet, Nakuru County.

KMA is a college of NDU-K mandated to train Officer Cadets for commissioning as officers of Kenya Defence Forces and militaries of allied countries.

Maj Gen M’arimi committed to uphold the highest Professional and Academic Excellence where training is not only rigorous but, also relevant and responsive to the complex and evolving nature of global and regional security threats

He urged the Academy personnel to embrace teamwork, professionalism and integrity while performing their duties .

“As a premier training institution, let us all continue to foster synergy among the Academy staff to create a rich ecosystem of cross-cutting ideas and strategic thought,” he said.

Brig Kimondiu urged the Academy personnel to serve diligently in all capacities in order to achieve Academy’s Mission and Vision.

The Change of Guard ceremony was attended by senior leadership as well as senior officers, Staff Officers, officers, service members, and Cadets.