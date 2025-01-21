Cedi Osman Siblings: Getting to Know Dzaner Osman

Cedi Osman is a Turkish professional basketball player born on April 8, 1995, in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

He stands at 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) tall and plays as a small forward.

Osman was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, but his rights were traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He played for the Cavaliers from 2017 to 2023 and briefly for the San Antonio Spurs.

Currently, Osman plays for Panathinaikos in the Greek Basketball League and EuroLeague.

Siblings

Cedi has an older brother named Dzaner (also referred to as Caner) Osman, who is a former professional basketball player and currently works as a coach.

Both brothers were born in Ohrid, North Macedonia, to a Turkish father and a Bosniak mother from Novi Pazar, Serbia.

Early career

Osman’s basketball journey began when he joined a youth team in Bosnia in 2001.

His talent and dedication quickly earned him recognition, leading to a move to Turkey in 2007.

He signed with Anadolu Efes, one of the top clubs in the Turkish Basketball Super League.

This marked the beginning of his professional career, where he would develop his skills alongside some of the best players in Europe.

During his time with Anadolu Efes, Osman participated in the EuroLeague, which is the top-tier European club competition.

This exposure helped him gain international recognition and attract the attention of NBA scouts.

His performances in both domestic and international competitions were impressive, showcasing his versatility as a player who could score, rebound, and defend effectively.

Osman’s early career was highlighted by several achievements, including winning the Turkish League Championship.

His success with Anadolu Efes not only solidified his position as a rising star in European basketball but also prepared him for the next step in his career.

NBA career

Osman was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

However, his rights were immediately traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He decided to stay in Europe for two more years to further develop his skills before joining the Cavaliers in 2017.

Osman made his NBA debut on October 17, 2017, for the Cavaliers.

He quickly became known for his energy, defensive prowess, and ability to play multiple positions.

Over his six seasons with Cleveland, Osman established himself as a reliable role player, often contributing off the bench but occasionally starting games.

His best season statistically was the 2018-2019 season, where he averaged 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

In 2023, Osman was traded to the San Antonio Spurs. However, his time with the Spurs was brief, as he decided to leave the NBA later that year to join Panathinaikos in Greece.

Throughout his NBA career, Osman averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

His ability to adapt to different roles and his strong work ethic made him a valuable asset to his teams.

Despite not becoming a star player, Osman’s contributions were significant, especially in his role as a versatile wing player.

In 2024, Osman made the decision to leave the NBA and join Panathinaikos in the Greek Basketball League and EuroLeague.

Accolades

Osman has achieved several accolades throughout his career.

In his early years, he was a standout player in international youth competitions.

He won a bronze medal and was named the Most Talented Player at the 2012 Albert Schweitzer Tournament.

Osman also won gold medals at the 2013 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship and the 2014 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship, where he was named MVP and selected to the All-Tournament Team.

In his professional career, Osman has not received major individual awards in the NBA, such as All-Star selections or championships.

However, he has been a consistent contributor to his teams, known for his versatility and work ethic.