fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Cedric the Entertainer’s Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
    Cedric the Entertainer Net Worth

    Cedric the Entertainer, renowned American actor, comedian, director, and game show host, boasts a net worth of $25 million. With a magnetic stage presence and a career spanning stand-up, television, film, and hosting, Cedric has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

    Cedric the Entertainer Net Worth $25 Million
    Date of Birth April 24, 1964
    Place of Birth Jefferson City, Missouri
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Comedian, Director, And Game Show Host

    Early Life

    Born Cedric Antonio Kyles on April 24, 1964, in Jefferson City, Missouri, Cedric’s journey to fame included stints as a State Farm insurance claims adjuster and substitute high school teacher. However, his true calling in comedy emerged when he landed his first acting role in 1995, playing The Cowardly Lion in “The Wiz” at the Apollo Theater in New York.

    Cedric the Entertainer Net Worth

    The Steve Harvey Show

    Cedric’s breakout role came as Cedric Jackie Robinson on “The Steve Harvey Show,” where his chemistry with Steve Harvey became a hallmark of the show’s success. The “Kings of Comedy” tour, featuring Cedric alongside Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and Bernie Mac, solidified his status as a comedic force. The tour’s success translated to the film “The Original Kings of Comedy,” directed by Spike Lee.

    His versatile career continued with notable roles in films such as the “Barbershop” series, “Johnson Family Vacation,” and “Madagascar.” Cedric’s return to stage acting in the Broadway revival of “American Buffalo” in 2008 showcased his range as a performer.

    Cedric the Entertainer Shows

    Cedric’s success extended beyond acting into stand-up comedy. As a member of the Kings of Comedy, he brought laughter to audiences nationwide. His sketch comedy show, “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” and HBO special, “Cedric The Entertainer: Taking You Higher,” further solidified his comedic prowess.

    Also Read: Bella Poarch’s Net Worth

    Venturing into hosting, Cedric took on the role of hosting game shows like “It’s Worth What?” and, notably, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” from 2013 to 2014. His engaging hosting style resonated with audiences and added another dimension to his multifaceted career.

    Cedric the Entertainer Books

    Cedric, not limited to performance, showcased his literary side with the book “Grown-A$$ Man.” As an entrepreneur, he owns the production company Bird and a Bear Entertainment, demonstrating a commitment to creative ownership.

    In 2010, Cedric made his directorial debut with “Dance Fu,” a direct-to-DVD release produced independently by his company. This marked another milestone in his diverse career.

    Cedric the Entertainer Net Worth

    Personal Life

    Cedric is married to Lorna Wells, and they share two children, Croix and Lucky Rose. Actively involved in his community, Cedric established the Cedric the Entertainer Charitable Foundation Inc., providing scholarships to graduating seniors from his high school.

    His philanthropic efforts align with receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Fine Arts and Humanities from Lincoln University of Missouri in 2015. Additionally, the city of St. Louis honored Cedric by renaming the street in front of the Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni House as Cedric The Entertainer Way in 2018.

    Cedric the Entertainer Net Worth

    Cedric the Entertainer net worth is $25 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Bob Barker’s Net Worth

    Cedric the Entertainer’s Net Worth

     
    Charlamagne Tha God’s Net Worth

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X