Bella Poarch’s Net Worth

Bella Poarch, a notable singer and social media sensation, has soared to fame with a remarkable net worth of $9 million. The Filipino-American artist gained widespread acclaim in 2020 for her TikTok video featuring the viral song “M to the B.” As of August 2023, she boasts over 92.7 million TikTok followers and has expanded her career to include singing, releasing her debut single, “Build a Bitch,” in 2021.

Early Life

Born as Denarie Taylor on February 9, 1997, in San Fabian, Pangasinan, Philippines, Bella Poarch faced a challenging upbringing marked by physical and verbal abuse. Adopted by an American father and Filipina mother, she moved to Texas at the age of 13. Inspired by her adoptive father’s military background, Poarch enlisted in the US Navy in 2017, serving in Japan and Hawaii for three years.

Social Media Dominance

Poarch’s journey to stardom accelerated when she created her TikTok account in 2020. Initially focusing on gaming and cosplay content, her breakthrough came in August 2020 with a lip-sync video to Millie B’s “M to the B.” The video swiftly became the most-liked on TikTok, propelling Poarch to immense popularity. By August 2023, she claimed the title of the third-most followed person on TikTok, amassing over 92.7 million followers.

Build a Bitch

Capitalizing on her TikTok success, Poarch ventured into the music industry. In 2021, she signed with Warner Records and released her debut single, “Build a Bitch.” The song achieved international success, securing a spot in the top-10 charts in India, Singapore, and Malaysia, while reaching number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

Expanding her musical portfolio, Poarch dropped her debut EP, “Dolls,” in August 2022. The EP featured her previous hits, including “Build a Bitch” and “Inferno,” along with new tracks like “No Man’s Land,” “Villain,” and “Living Hell.” The accompanying music videos for “Dolls” and “Living Hell” added visual depth to her musical narrative.

Bella Poarch Collaborations

Beyond music, Poarch explored various creative avenues. In 2020, she launched a limited clothing line, RIPNDIP x Paca Collaboration. Her involvement with esports organizations 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan showcased her versatility, creating content for both and appearing on the 100 Thieves podcast “The CouRage and Nadeshot Show.” Poarch’s allure also extended to the world of fashion, leading HUGO’s Fall/Winter campaign in 2023.

Personal Life

In 2019, Bella Poarch tied the knot with Tyler Poarch, only to file for divorce in late 2022. Currently residing in Los Angeles, Poarch continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic presence across social media, music, and fashion, solidifying her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

