Cedric Tillman Siblings: Getting to Know Jamir Tillman

Cedric Jashon Tillman, born April 19, 2000, is a professional American football wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns.

He played college football at the University of Tennessee, where he had notable performances, including a standout game against Alabama in 2021.

Drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Tillman has played 14 games in his rookie season, recording 21 receptions for 224 yards.

He is currently 24 years old and signed a four-year contract worth $5.6 million with the Browns.

Siblings

Cedric has one sibling, an older brother named Jamir Tillman.

Jamir played wide receiver for the Navy Midshipmen football team from 2013 to 2016, where he was the leading receiver during his time there.

Cedric and Jamir both followed in their father’s footsteps, who was also a professional football player in the NFL.

College career

Tillman played college football at the University of Tennessee from 2018 to 2022.

He began his collegiate journey as a freshman in 2018, primarily contributing on special teams with limited offensive snaps.

However, the 2021 season marked a significant turning point in Tillman’s career.

He emerged as one of the top receivers in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) under head coach Josh Heupel.

During this breakout year, Tillman recorded an impressive 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His ability to make big plays downfield and excel in contested catches established him as a standout player.

A particularly memorable performance came against Alabama, where he showcased his skills with multiple deep receptions, elevating his profile as a top receiver in college football.

Unfortunately, Tillman faced injury challenges during the 2022 season, which limited his playing time.

Also Read: David Njoku Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Despite these setbacks, he still managed to contribute meaningfully to the team, finishing the season with 37 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

His resilience and work ethic shone through as he battled through injuries to remain a key part of the Volunteers’ offense.

NFL career

After declaring for the NFL Draft, Tillman was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round (74th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His combination of size (6’3″, 213 lbs), speed, and route-running ability made him an attractive prospect for NFL teams.

In his rookie season with the Browns in 2023, Tillman played in all 14 games, recording 21 receptions for 224 yards.

While these numbers may seem modest, they reflect his role as a developing player within a competitive receiving corps.

As a rookie, Tillman focused on adapting to the speed and complexity of the NFL game, working on refining his route running and building chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Accolades

During his time at the University of Tennessee, Tillman was recognized for his exceptional performance, particularly in the 2021 season when he recorded 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This performance earned him Second Team All-SEC honors.

He also made significant contributions in high-stakes games, including being named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week after a standout game against Pitt.

Tillman set multiple records at Tennessee, including a school record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch (seven) and tying for eighth in single-season receptions.

He was also named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award preseason watch list and the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list prior to the 2022 season, highlighting his status as one of the top wide receivers in college football.

Additionally, he was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, showcasing his academic achievements alongside his athletic prowess.