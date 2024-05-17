Chaka Khan, an American singer-songwriter widely known as the “Queen of Funk,” has a net worth of $10 million. Chaka Khan has left an indelible mark on the music industry with her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence. Rising to fame as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus in the 1970s, she delivered hits like “Tell Me Something Good” and “Sweet Thing.” Her solo career further elevated her status, with her 1984 album “I Feel for You” featuring the Grammy-winning title track. Over her career, Khan has showcased her versatility across R&B, funk, jazz, and pop, earning ten Grammy Awards. In November 2023, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Chaka Khan Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth March 23, 1953 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Musician, Artist, Singer-songwriter, Music artist

Early Life

Born Yvette Marie Stevens on March 23, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, Chaka Khan was raised in a bohemian household as the eldest of five children to beatnik parents Charles Stevens and Sandra Coleman. She developed a passion for rhythm and blues music early on, forming a girl group called The Crystalettes at age eleven. As a teenager, Khan was active in civil rights movements and joined the Black Panther Party in 1967 after befriending activist Fred Hampton. At 13, she was given the name Chaka Adunne Aduffe Hodarhi Karifi by a Yoruba Baba. Khan left the Black Panthers and dropped out of high school in 1969, beginning her music career by performing in local Chicago groups.

Music Career

Chaka Khan first emerged on the music scene as the frontwoman of Rufus, known for their distinctive R&B and funk sound. The band gained significant attention, leading Ike Turner to fly them to Los Angeles to record at his studio. Though Turner wanted Khan to join his Ikettes, she declined. Rufus released their debut album in 1973, featuring hits like “Whoever’s Thrilling You” and “Feel Good.” Their 1974 album “Rags to Rufus” included the Stevie Wonder-penned hit “Tell Me Something Good,” which sold over a million copies and won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group, or Chorus.

Throughout the 1970s, Rufus released eight platinum albums, with Khan’s vibrant stage presence and powerful vocals as the main attraction. In 1978, Khan embarked on a solo career, achieving a massive hit with her debut single “I’m Every Woman,” which became her signature song. The song helped her debut album go platinum. She also collaborated with Quincy Jones on the hit “Stuff Like That.”

In 1984, Khan’s sixth studio album, “I Feel for You,” catapulted her to household name status. The title track, written by Prince, became a million-selling hit, topping the US R&B charts and earning Prince a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. Other notable singles from the album included “This is My Night” and “Through the Fire.” Khan also featured on Steve Winwood’s 1986 #1 hit “Higher Love” and developed a strong UK fan base with her remix album “Life is a Dance.”

Also Read: Chad Henne Net Worth

Despite a decline in popularity in the 1990s, Khan made a significant comeback with her Grammy-winning 2007 album “Funk This,” featuring hits like “Angel” and the Mary J. Blige duet “Disrespectful.” The album won a Grammy for Best R&B Album. In 2019, she released her 13th solo album, “Hello Happiness,” reaffirming her status as a legendary soul singer.

Personal Life

Chaka Khan married Hassan Khan in 1970 at the age of 17, but the marriage ended in divorce shortly after. She has a daughter, Indira Millini, with Rahsaan Morris. In 1976, Khan married Richard Holland, with whom she has a son, Damien Holland. They divorced in 1980. After a mid-1980s relationship with a Chicago schoolteacher, Khan moved to London and later Germany.

Khan has battled drug addiction and alcoholism but ended her drug use in the early 1990s. In 2006, her son Damien was acquitted of murder charges after a 17-year-old was shot dead, with Khan testifying on his behalf.

Real Estate

For several years, Chaka Khan rented a large mansion in Santa Monica, California, with an estimated monthly rent of $15,000. At the end of 2023, she relocated to a large property in rural Georgia, surrounded by a forest and a lake, reflecting her preference for a more tranquil lifestyle.

Chaka Khan Net Worth

Chaka Khan net worth is $10 million.

Chaka Khan Quotes