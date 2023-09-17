Chaos in Meru Town Over Political Contest Pitting Governor, Other Leaders 

Chaos rocked parts of Meru town on Sunday during Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s ‘Okolea Program’ function at Makiri, Igembe South Constituency.

Angry residents protested by slaughtering one cow and mattresses that Mwangaza had come to donate to the public.

The protests follow escalating war and division between the Governor and her Deputy Isaac Mutuma.

Makiri is the home village of Mutuma which the community saw as a despise and arrogance against the Community.

Police had to use teargas to disperse the protesters.

Mwangaza blamed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi for the chaos that rocked her event.

“13 Evil will never leave the house of one who pays back evil for good. You have killed your own Leadership. I declare and decree in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen.”

“May the blood of the innocent cry before God, you will receive it back 7 times in Jesus Mighty Name. Meanwhile ni Kumi bila brakes. Linturi and associates you will never occupy my position you have lost it all,” Mwangaza said on Facebook.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki waged into the war saying he will take action against those behind them.

He said the violent chaos pitting criminals supporting the Governor and Deputy Governor must stop forthwith.

“Security agencies have commenced the hunt for the criminals and will round them up, arrest and prosecute every one of them.”

“Investigations will also ensue on the planners, abetters and financiers of the violence witnessed in the Igembe region of the County,” he said.

He said citizens, including political leaders of all ranks and all political parties/ formations, must carry out their activities lawfully and peacefully without exception. “No violence whatsoever will be tolerated as it undermines national security, the rule of law and makes our Country look backward.”

Mwangaza’s deputy has been said to be going through a hard life in and out of office since April, when he fell out with the County boss.

Some of his office staff were withdrawn, and vehicles and travel allowances were cut.

The DG has also been experiencing power cuts at his official residence in what is politically suspected to be pressure to push him to resign from office.

When President Ruto visited Igembe region Last Sunday, Mwangaza accused Meru leaders and those he competed against (Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi) of being cartels who want to take captive Meru County.

