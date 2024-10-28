Charli D’Amelio Siblings: All About Dixie D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio, born May 1, 2004, in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a prominent American social media personality and dancer.

She gained fame on TikTok in 2019, becoming the platform’s most-followed creator by March 2020, and as of 2024, she has over 155 million followers.

Charli has expanded her career into mainstream media with projects like The D’Amelio Show on Hulu and her Broadway debut in & Juliet.

Additionally, she co-founded D’Amelio Brands, focusing on fashion and lifestyle products.

Siblings

Charli has one older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, born on August 12, 2001.

Dixie is also a well-known social media personality and singer, gaining popularity on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

The sisters often collaborate on various projects, including their family docuseries, The D’Amelio Show, which showcases their lives and careers.

Career

Charli began her journey as a competitive dancer, which laid the groundwork for her future success on social media.

She started dancing at a young age and participated in various competitions, showcasing her talent and passion for the art form.

Her rise to fame took off in 2019 when she began posting dance videos on TikTok.

Charli quickly gained attention, particularly for her choreography to the viral song, Renegade.

By March 2020, she became the first person to reach 100 million followers on TikTok, solidifying her status as a social media icon.

As her popularity soared, Charli expanded her influence beyond TikTok.

In September 2021, she premiered The D’Amelio Show on Hulu, a docuseries that provides an inside look at her life and the experiences of her family as they navigate the entertainment industry.

She has also made guest appearances on various talk shows and events, further increasing her visibility and connecting with a broader audience.

In addition to her social media presence, Charli has ventured into music and business.

She has collaborated with various artists and appeared in music videos, leveraging her dance background to enhance her performances.

Supporting her sister Dixie in her music career has also been a significant aspect of Charli’s journey, as she often appears in Dixie’s promotional content.

Charli co-founded D’Amelio Brands in 2021, focusing on lifestyle products that resonate with Gen Z consumers.

In December 2020, she released Essentially Charli, a book that offers insights into her life, experiences, and advice for young fans navigating the complexities of social media.

Her recent projects include making her Broadway debut in the musical & Juliet in 2022, showcasing her versatility as a performer beyond the realm of social media.

Charli remains active on TikTok and other platforms, where she shares dance videos, personal updates, and collaborations with fellow creators.

Awards and accolades

Charli has received several awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her influence in social media and entertainment.

In 2021, she was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards as the Social Star of the Year.

The following year, she won the Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Female Social Star, further solidifying her status among young audiences.

Additionally, she has been recognized in various categories at events such as the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the MTV Millennial Awards, showcasing her impact as a leading figure in digital content creation.