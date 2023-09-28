Cherera Four Claim To Have Been Forced Out of IEBC After Polls

The infamous “Cherera Four” were forced to resign, the National Dialogue Committee heard on Thursday.

Former IEBC Commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit told the committee that they were forced out after they questioned the 2022 presidential election outcome.

“It was the commission to tally and the chair (Chebukati) to declare the results. Unfortunately, we were not allowed to do that,” Wanderi said.

Wanderi who was accompanied by Nyang’aya when making his submissions claimed the Form 34c which contained a summary of presidential results from all constituencies was never availed to them.

