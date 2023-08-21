China Accuses Government Worker Of Spying For CIA In Second High-Profile Case

Chinese authorities have publicly revealed the second espionage case this month, accusing a government worker of spying for the CIA, in a move that underscores China’s intensified focus on national security.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of State Security, the country’s civilian spy agency, as it investigates the alleged recruitment of a cadre at an undisclosed ministry who had been studying in Japan.

The accused, a 39-year-old Chinese national identified by the surname Hao, is reported to have encountered a US embassy official while applying for a US visa in Japan.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the US official fostered a close relationship with Hao by offering meals, gifts, and financial compensation for assistance in writing a research paper.

Subsequently, Hao was introduced to a CIA officer by the US embassy official. The agency alleges that Hao agreed to work for a “core and critical department” within China after receiving training and signing an espionage agreement with the US.

Upon returning to China, Hao secured a position in a government ministry and allegedly met with CIA agents multiple times to exchange intelligence and espionage funds, as per the Chinese spy agency’s claims. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

This revelation comes just ten days after a similar announcement by the Ministry of State Security, which disclosed another espionage case involving a Chinese national allegedly spying for the CIA.

The individual, a worker at an undisclosed Chinese military industrial group, was reportedly recruited while studying in Italy.

Both statements were released on WeChat, China’s comprehensive social media platform, marking the agency’s first public engagement on the platform.

The Ministry of State Security, known for its secrecy and focus on intelligence and counterintelligence operations both domestically and internationally, has heightened its presence to raise public awareness about the risks of espionage.

The intensified focus on national security aligns with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on countering perceived threats from “foreign forces,” particularly the United States, aimed at undermining China’s political stability and global ascendancy.

The strained relationship between the US and China has elevated the espionage rivalry between the two superpowers.

Earlier in August, two US Navy sailors stationed in California were apprehended on charges of providing sensitive US military information to Chinese intelligence officers, underscoring the heightened tensions and ongoing intelligence competition between the world’s two largest economies.

