China Issues Security Advisory To Nationals In Kenya

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya issued a rare security advisory to its nationals in the country.

The advisory issued Wednesday urges the Chinese to be extra careful in Kenya because, in recent times, the country’s security situation has become uncertain.

“In recent times, as global hot issues continue to heat up, Kenya’s domestic security situation has become more uncertain,” the advisory, translated from Chinese, reads in part.

“The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya remind Chinese citizens in Kenya to pay close attention to the local social security situation, strengthen their own safety precautions, try to avoid going to areas where foreign tourists gather and crowded places.”

The embassy further singled out Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Lamu counties, as well as other Kenyan border areas as places Chinese nationals should be cautious about traveling.

The advisory was seen as rare as China never takes such measures.

The US has issued similar alerts which is affecting tourism at large.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...