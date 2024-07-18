China Suspends Nuclear Talks with US Over Arms Sales to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

China has suspended nuclear arms control talks with the US in protest against US arms sales to Taiwan, which China considers its territory.

This suspension occurs amid escalating tensions between the two nations, fueled by calls from both US presidential candidates for increased trade restrictions on China.

Key points of the situation:

US Support for Taiwan: The US is Taiwan’s main international ally and arms supplier.

Recently, the US House of Representatives approved $500 million in foreign military financing and $2 billion in loans and loan guarantees for Taiwan.

Additionally, the US approved $300 million in spare and repair parts for Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jets. China’s Response: China’s foreign ministry, through spokesperson Lin Jian, announced the suspension of arms control and nonproliferation talks.

Lin cited the US’s continued arms sales to Taiwan despite China’s opposition as the reason for halting the talks.

China emphasized the need for the US to respect its core interests and create conditions conducive to dialogue. US Reaction: US state department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, criticized China for mirroring Russia’s strategy of using arms control negotiations as leverage in broader conflicts.

Miller warned that China’s suspension of talks undermines strategic stability and increases the risk of an arms race.

Despite this setback, the US expressed willingness to continue pursuing risk-reduction measures with China. Nuclear Capabilities and Previous Talks: China is estimated to have 500 nuclear warheads, with projections indicating it could surpass 1,000 by 2030.

The last round of US-China arms talks in November covered various nuclear security issues, including the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and compliance with international arms control agreements. Political Stance of US Presidential Candidates: Donald Trump suggested that US defense support for Taiwan might come at a higher cost and likened the US role to that of an insurance company.

JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, expressed strong support for Taiwan and criticized the focus on Ukraine at Taiwan’s expense.

The suspension of arms control talks between China and the US highlights the growing geopolitical tensions centered around Taiwan, with significant implications for international security and bilateral relations between the two superpowers.