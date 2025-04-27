Ruto can’t win war on drugs, Gachagua says

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday termed the government’s efforts to protect Kenyan youth from drug and alcohol abuse futile.

He claimed some top state officials are in the drug trafficking enterprise.

Speaking at a church service in Ol Jorook, Nyandarua County Gachagua described two of President William Ruto’s Cabinet ministers as “drug barons”, without naming names.

“When I left the government, Ruto brought two drug barons into his Cabinet as Cabinet Secretaries. How do you expect the fight against drugs to be won? It cannot. Our youth are left in God’s protection,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua was impeached last October after a controversial session.

He championed the fight against illicit brews in the central Kenya region during his days.

“I knew very well the government was not interested in the fight.”

“Now, Kenya is the only country in the world where drug barons selling drugs sit in the Cabinet,” he said.

He repeated his concerns over a purported return of illicit brews in the region since he left office, which he had last week termed as deliberate to hurt some people.

Gachagua also challenged the church to speak out against governance issues, calling “the only remaining hope” for Kenyans.

“Parliament has been captured by the Executive, so the church, speak loudly. If not, Kenya is gone,” he said.

He also launched a scathing attack on Mount Kenya Members of Parliament and Senators who have chosen to collaborate with the Kenya Kwanza administration and Ruto.

He lauded Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) of Nyandarua for reportedly refusing to be bribed to snitch to the government as their Members of Parliament (MPs) had.

“I want to thank our MCAs from Nyandarua County, the Speaker and the Leader of Majority for bringing pride to the county because they refused to sell our community like the MPs who sold us for Ksh500,000,” Gachagua stated.

For the ones who sold the community out over greed, when the time comes, you know what to do because all the problems we have are because of traitors like them.”

Gachagua went on to mirror the predicament with that of the colonisers capturing the region because of some traitors who would spy on the Mau Mau for the white man.

He further claimed that this was the reason why the Mau Mau would rather finish off a traitor first before the colonisers because of how dangerous they were.

Therefore, he tasked the voters in the region to include such MPs in their plan to make Ruto a one-term president.

“All these plans that Ruto is putting in place to make us suffer, because he is not planning good things for us, are being strengthened by the people who spy on the region for him,” Gachagua claimed.

“So even as you say you do not like Ruto, your first job in 2027 should be to chase away all the traitors so that you can choose followers who will take care of our community.”