China to Cascade Cooperation to Counties – Ambassador Pingjiani

The Chinese government plans to cascade its partnerships to Counties in the broader efforts aimed at deepening its ties with the country.

Country ambassador Zhou Pingjiani said sub-government bilateral engagements would help and leverage the devolved units grow at a faster pace.

“China is committed to deepen its cooperation and warm relationships with Kenya.”

“We believe the Sub-government units can play a big role and that informs my visit to Kisii today,” Pingjiani said.

He was hosted by Kisii County Governor Simba Arati during the Tuesday morning visit.

China, added Pingjiani, would leverage on its rich experience in afro-processing to leverage the devolved units.

During the trip to Kisii, the Ambassador said his country would foster trade cooperation with the County on value addition especially coffee, banana and soapstone.

Arati on his side said his administration was glad hosting the ambassador.

Value addition, he said forms a key part of his government’s efforts to improve agriculture in the region.

Arati cited banana and soapstone among items he has already sought help from foreign partners as part of the broader efforts in improving livelihoods of the residents.

“Yes, I am aware China partners with the country on so many issues. Today we have talked with the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya to see how we explore more other areas we can partner down here with the county so that we can assist our people,” Governor Arati told journalists shortly after meeting the Chinese Ambassador for a closed door meeting in his office Tuesday.

The soapstone carving is a multi-billion business empire fulled by a powerful chain of craftsmen, broker, and suppliers in the worldwide supply chain.

The natural stone is transformed into exquisite statues, vases and bowls by the carvers.

With extensive untapped deposits, Arati said Kisii stands to benefit greatly with value addition.

He said his administration would be scouting for more investors to tap into other areas for the benefit of his people.

Arati also spoke of the need to help local banana farmers benefit more from their crop.

At least 6,350 hectare across Kisii are under bananas cultivation with an average production of 56 tonnes per hectare, annually.

This translates to 359,600 tonnes of the crop yield annually.

Many farmers often speak of being weary of exploitation from brokers.

Arati said with the new partnership with China , local crop farmers are set to reap big.

On education, Arati said his administration would partner with China in Tvet training.

“I am happy that they have agreed to help learners at Nyaore Polytechnic,” the governor stated.