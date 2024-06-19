China’s Support For Russia’s Ukraine War ‘Has To Stop’: Blinken

Echoing remarks he made the previous day, Stoltenberg called for China to face “consequences” if it keeps backing Russia.
“China cannot have it both ways. They cannot continue to have normal trade relationships with countries in Europe and at the same time fuel the biggest war we have seen in Europe since the Second World War,” Stoltenberg said.
China and Russia’s strategic partnership has only grown closer since Moscow launched the invasion in February 2022, with Beijing offering a critical lifeline to Russia’s isolated economy.
Blinken and Stoltenberg also expressed concern about the strengthening of ties between Russia and North Korea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday, and hailed Pyongyang ahead of his arrival for “firmly supporting” Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
