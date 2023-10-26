Chinese Embassy Pulls Down Advisory to Nationals in Kenya

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has pulled down an advisory to its nationals in the country.

A spot check on the embassy’s website gives a 503 Service Unavailable error.

This means that the website cannot be reached at the moment because the server is not ready to handle the request. This could happen because it is too busy, under maintenance, or something else that requires a deeper analysis.

The advisory issued Wednesday urged the Chinese to be extra careful in Kenya because, in recent times, the country’s security situation has become uncertain.

“In recent times, as global hot issues continue to heat up, Kenya’s domestic security situation has become more uncertain,” the advisory, translated from Chinese, read in part.

“The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya remind Chinese citizens in Kenya to pay close attention to the local social security situation, strengthen their own safety precautions, try to avoid going to areas where foreign tourists gather and crowded places.”

The embassy had singled out Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Lamu counties, as well as other Kenyan border areas as places Chinese nationals should be cautious about.

