Chris Borland Siblings: A Closer Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Christopher Randall Borland is a former NFL linebacker who played for the San Francisco 49ers.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft after a standout college career at the University of Wisconsin, where he became a two-time team captain and an All-American.

Borland retired after his rookie season due to concerns about brain injuries and has since become an advocate for athletes’ health, working with organizations like The Concussion Legacy Foundation.

He is also involved in media production and mindfulness education.

Siblings

Borland is the sixth of seven siblings, with five brothers and one sister.

His brothers John, Matt, and Mark played collegiate soccer and basketball, respectively.

This close-knit family supported him throughout his football career, attending games during his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, knowing it might be his only year in the NFL due to his concerns about brain injuries.

College career

Borland had a distinguished college career at the University of Wisconsin, where he became one of the program’s most celebrated linebackers.

He was a highly regarded high school athlete at Bishop Amat Memorial High School in California, excelling in both football and wrestling.

Upon joining the Wisconsin Badgers, Borland made an immediate impact during his freshman year in 2009, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

He recorded 54 tackles and 4.5 sacks, showcasing his potential as a standout linebacker.

As he progressed through his college years, Borland continued to develop into a key player for the Badgers.

In his sophomore year (2010), he finished the season with 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, despite battling injuries.

His junior year (2011) marked a breakout season, where he recorded 143 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks, earning recognition as an All-Big Ten selection.

In his senior year (2013), he capped off his college career with a stellar performance, leading the Badgers with 112 tackles and earning First-Team All-American honors.

Throughout his college career, he set a Big Ten record with 15 forced fumbles and demonstrated strong leadership as a team captain.

NFL career

Borland was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round (77th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

His selection was viewed as a value pick due to his impressive college performance and potential in the NFL.

During his rookie season in 2014, Borland quickly made a name for himself after initially serving as a backup.

He became a starter following an injury to veteran linebacker Patrick Willis and led the team with 108 total tackles in just eight starts.

His outstanding performance earned him recognition as NFC Defensive Player of the Month in November 2014, along with several accolades highlighting his impact on the field.

Retirement

Despite this promising start to his NFL career, Borland announced his retirement in March 2015 after just one season.

His decision was largely influenced by concerns over long-term brain injuries associated with football, particularly chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which has affected many former players.

After retiring from professional football, Borland became an advocate for player safety and health.

He has worked with organizations focused on concussion research and prevention, such as The Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Additionally, he has been involved in media production and mindfulness education, emphasizing mental health awareness among athletes.