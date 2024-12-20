Chris Godwin Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Player

Rod Christopher Godwin Jr. is an American professional football wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

He played college football at Penn State and was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Godwin has achieved notable success, including winning Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.

He signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension in 2022, with $40 million guaranteed.

Siblings

Chris has three siblings who share a close relationship with him.

His older half-brother, Marcus Godwin, is a software developer with over a decade of experience in technology.

Marcus has worked on significant projects such as the “Hello Pokemon World Program” and the Kronos Game Engine.

A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in computer science, Marcus has been a consistent supporter of Chris’s football career.

Chris also has an older half-sister named Sharhonda.

His younger sister, Rina Godwin, attended Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Rina is active on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where she shares lifestyle content under the name “JustRian.”

College career

Godwin played college football at Penn State, where he had a standout career from 2014 to 2016.

He joined the team as a highly regarded recruit and made an immediate impact during his freshman year, recording 338 receiving yards on 26 receptions.

His potential as a reliable target was evident early on. In his sophomore season, Godwin experienced a significant breakthrough, finishing with 1,101 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

This performance established him as one of the top receivers in the Big Ten, highlighted by standout games such as his 133-yard, one-touchdown performance against Michigan.

In his junior year, Godwin continued to build on his success, amassing 982 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

His performance in the Rose Bowl against USC was particularly memorable; he caught nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, helping to solidify his status as an elite receiver and drawing attention from NFL scouts.

By the time he left Penn State after his junior year, Godwin had made a significant impact on the program, finishing his college career with 2,421 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, ranking among the top receivers in Penn State history.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Godwin was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round (84th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

His selection was seen as a steal due to his impressive performances at Penn State.

In his rookie season, Godwin recorded 34 receptions for 525 yards and scored one touchdown.

He showed flashes of potential, contributing to the Buccaneers’ offense during a transitional period with various quarterbacks.

As he progressed into the 2018 season, Godwin’s role expanded significantly, and he became a key part of the Buccaneers’ passing attack.

He finished that season with 59 receptions for 842 yards and seven touchdowns.

His ability to make plays downfield and in critical situations began to earn him recognition around the league.

The following year, in 2019, was career-defining for Godwin; he recorded 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

This breakout year included multiple games with over 100 receiving yards, showcasing his ability to be a game-changer.

In the 2020 season, Godwin continued to excel under quarterback Tom Brady’s leadership.

He played a crucial role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, contributing key receptions throughout the playoffs.

The Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl title in franchise history that year.

In March 2022, Godwin signed a three-year contract extension worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed, solidifying his status as one of the top wide receivers in the league.

Despite dealing with injuries in the 2022 season, Godwin remained a reliable target for the Buccaneers.

Accolades

Godwin has received several accolades throughout his football career.

He is a Super Bowl champion, having won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

In addition, he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and named a Second-team All-Pro that same year.

Godwin was also recognized on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2014 and earned a spot on the Third-team All-Big Ten in 2016.