Chris Hansen, the American news anchor and television host, has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. Best known for his work with Dateline NBC, Hansen rose to fame as the host of the widely recognized TV specials “To Catch a Predator.” This series, which centered around sting operations aimed at catching sex predators, catapulted Hansen into the limelight and turned him into a pop culture icon. The show became notorious for its intense confrontations between Hansen and the predators, gaining a massive following and spawning numerous memes and jokes that persist to this day.

Chris Hansen Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth September 13, 1959 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Journalist, Author, Actor

Early Life

Christopher Edward Hansen was born on September 13, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois. Growing up in Bloomfield Township and Birmingham, Michigan, Hansen was inspired to pursue journalism at the age of 14 after following the FBI’s investigation into the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa. He later graduated from Michigan State University in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in telecommunication.

Hansen’s career in journalism began even before he finished college, working as a reporter for a Lansing-based NBC affiliate. Following his graduation, he worked as a reporter in Tampa, Detroit, and various cities throughout Michigan. His big break came in 1988 when he became an investigative reporter and anchor for an NBC affiliate in Detroit. In 1993, Hansen officially joined NBC News as a correspondent, covering significant stories like the Columbine Shooting, the Oklahoma City bombing, and the 9/11 attacks.

“To Catch a Predator”

In 2004, Hansen became the host of “To Catch a Predator,” a series that would define his career. The show featured sting operations in which volunteers impersonated minors in online chat rooms, luring adults into agreeing to meet them for sexual encounters. These encounters were then broadcast, with Hansen and law enforcement officers confronting the predators on camera. The show’s success led to several spin-offs, and Hansen became a household name. However, his career at NBC ended when compromising photos of him and his mistress surfaced, leading to his dismissal.

Post-NBC Ventures

After leaving NBC, Hansen attempted to revive his success with new shows like “Killer Instinct” and by trying to create another spin-off of “To Catch a Predator.” However, he struggled to secure funding for these projects. In 2016, he became the host of “Crime Watch Daily” and also launched a YouTube channel where he aired a series of podcasts.

Also Read: Cain Velasquez Net Worth And Salary

Hansen’s personal life also faced challenges, with reports in 2018 that his wife of 30 years, Mary Joan, had filed for divorce. This came after the earlier scandal involving his mistress. Despite this, the couple seemed to have reconciled by 2020, as Mary Joan appeared on Hansen’s YouTube channel. The couple has two children together. In 2019, Hansen was reportedly evicted from his New York apartment due to unpaid rent.

Hansen’s legal troubles didn’t stop there. In 2019, he was charged with larceny after allegedly writing bad checks to a vendor for nearly $13,000 worth of marketing materials. Although these charges were eventually dropped, Hansen faced more legal issues in 2020 when he was charged with harassment. In 2021, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to respond to a subpoena related to a sex trafficking case. Hansen later claimed the incident was a miscommunication.

Chris Hansen Net Worth

Chris Hansen net worth is $1.5 million.