What Is Bret Baier’s Net Worth And Salary?

Bret Baier, an American television host, writer, and producer, has an impressive net worth of $70 million. Known for hosting, writing, and producing “Special Report with Bret Baier” on Fox News, Baier has also served as the network’s Pentagon correspondent and Chief White House Correspondent. His current annual salary at Fox News is $20 million, following a contract extension in 2021.

Early Life

William Bret Baier was born on August 4, 1970, in Rumson, New Jersey. Raised in a Catholic household, he served as an altar boy during his youth. Baier attended the Marist School, a private Catholic school in Atlanta, and graduated in 1988. He then enrolled at DePauw University in Indiana, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and political science in 1992.

Bret Baier Career

Baier began his career at a TV station in Rockford, Illinois, before moving to WRAL-TV, a CBS affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina. In 1998, he joined Fox News as the Atlanta bureau chief after submitting an audition tape. On September 11, 2001, he drove to Virginia to cover the terrorist attack on the Pentagon, which led to his role as the network’s Pentagon correspondent. During his five-year tenure, he reported extensively from Afghanistan and Iraq.

In 2006, Baier became Fox News’ Chief White House Correspondent, covering George W. Bush’s second term. He began substituting for Brit Hume on “Special Report” in 2007, and upon Hume’s retirement in 2008, Baier was named his successor. “Special Report with Bret Baier” premiered in January 2009. Baier has since co-anchored numerous Fox News specials and reported from over 70 countries. His appearances span several shows, including “Glenn Beck,” “Hannity,” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Personal Life

Bret Baier married Amy Hills on October 9, 2004. They have two sons, Paul and Daniel. Paul, born with a potentially fatal heart defect, has undergone multiple open-heart surgeries. Before one of Paul’s surgeries in 2008, President George W. Bush invited the family to the White House and requested updates on Paul’s condition.

A practicing Roman Catholic, Baier attends Georgetown’s Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In 2009, the Sigma Chi Fraternity recognized him as a “Significant Sig.”

Bret Baier Awards and Publications

Baier has received numerous awards, including the Kenneth Y. Tomlinson Award for Outstanding Journalism (2016) and the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism (2017). He has authored several books, such as “Special Heart: A Journey of Faith, Hope, Courage and Love” (2014) and “To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876” (2021).

Real Estate

Bret Baier’s real estate portfolio is extensive:

In 2011, he purchased a condo in Naples, Florida, for $1.5 million.

In 2015, he bought a 10,668-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C., for $5.5 million, which he sold in 2021 for $6.5 million.

In 2018, Baier and his wife acquired a property in Washington, D.C., for $5.4 million, eventually building a 16,250-square-foot estate. This home was listed for $31.9 million in 2023.

In 2022, Baier bought Tommy Hilfiger’s Palm Beach mansion for $12 million, later selling it for $13.5 million.

In August 2023, the couple purchased a home in Palm Beach, Florida, for $37 million.

