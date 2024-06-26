Chris Jericho Net Worth

Chris Jericho, a Canadian-American professional wrestler and musician, has a net worth of $18 million. He is renowned for his flamboyant rock star persona in the wrestling ring. Jericho gained prominence in the 90s with Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), before making his World Wrestling Federation (WWF) debut in 1999. Over his illustrious career, Jericho has been a six-time world champion and holds the record for the most WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns, with nine titles.

Early Life

Born Christopher Keith Irvine in 1970 in Manhasset, New York, Jericho is the son of a Canadian couple. After his father, ice hockey player Ted Irvine, retired, the family moved back to Winnipeg, Manitoba. Jericho developed an interest in professional wrestling by attending local American Wrestling Association events at the Winnipeg Arena. He graduated from Red River College in 1990 with a BA in creative communications.

At 19, Jericho began his wrestling training at the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling. He made his wrestling debut in Ponoka, Alberta, and soon performed in Calgary’s Canadian National Wrestling Alliance and Canadian Rocky Mountain Wrestling. In 1991, he toured Japan for Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling. Jericho also competed in Mexico under the names Leon D’Oro and Corazón de León, and in 1994, he started wrestling regularly in Japan for Genichiro Tenryu’s Wrestling and Romance promotion.

Extreme Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling

Jericho joined the Philadelphia-based Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion in 1995 and won the World Television Championship in 1996. He then moved to World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship twice in 1997 and the World Television Championship in 1998. Jericho also made his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling during this period.

World Wrestling Federation Successes

Jericho signed with World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1999. He engaged in a notable feud with Chyna for the WWF Intercontinental Championship, which he won at Armageddon. Jericho continued to capture titles, including the WCW Championship and the WWF Tag Team Championship with The Rock. He made history by becoming the first Undisputed WWF Champion, holding both the WCW and WWF titles simultaneously after defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night.

Chris Jericho Accolades

Jericho’s accolades include winning the Undisputed WWF Championship, two WCW Championships, and three World Heavyweight Championships. He holds the record for the most WWE Intercontinental Championship wins with nine titles. Jericho is also a Triple Crown Champion and a Grand Slam Champion. He won the 2008 Superstar of the Year Slammy Award and the 2009 Tag Team of the Year Slammy Award.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling

After leaving WWE in 2018, Jericho returned to Japan, signing with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and winning the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, making him the first to hold both WWE and IWGP Intercontinental titles. In 2019, Jericho joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and became the inaugural AEW World Champion. He leads The Inner Circle stable in AEW.

Music Career

Outside wrestling, Jericho is the lead singer of the heavy metal band Fozzy. The band debuted in 2000 and initially focused on cover songs before shifting to original material. Their albums include “All That Remains,” “Sin and Bones,” “Do You Wanna Start a War,” and “Judas.”

Other Projects

Jericho has appeared in various media projects, including the Sci-Fi Channel movie “Android Apocalypse,” the play “Opening Night,” and films like “Albino Farm,” “MacGruber,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” He has hosted TV shows such as VH1’s “100 Most Shocking Music Moments,” Fox’s “Celebrity Duets,” and his own reality show “Redemption Song.” Jericho also hosted “Downfall” on ABC and “Robot Combat League” on SyFy. In 2011, he competed on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Personal Life

Jericho married Jessica Lockhart in 2000, and they live in Odessa, Florida, with their three children: son Ash and twin daughters Sierra and Cheyenne. All three children have appeared on Jericho’s podcast, “Talk is Jericho.”

