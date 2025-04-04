Chrissie Fit Siblings: Get to Know Kristian Michael Fit

Chrissie Fit, born Chrissie Marie Fit on April 3, 1984, in Miami, Florida, is an American actress, singer, and writer of Cuban descent.

Raised in Hialeah, Florida, by her parents Maria Christina and Miguel Fit, Chrissie grew up immersed in a vibrant Cuban-American household.

Her passion for performing arts blossomed early—she began singing at age five and discovered acting by ten, performing in school plays and local theater productions in Miami.

After attending Florida International University, where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, Chrissie moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams.

Siblings

Chrissie has one known sibling, a younger brother named Kristian Michael Fit.

Kristian, like Chrissie, grew up in the lively Fit household, though little public information exists about his personal pursuits or career.

Chrissie has occasionally hinted at her family’s influence in interviews, mentioning her parents’ support and her grandfather’s inspiring journey from Cuba to America.

Career

Fit’s career took off in 2006 with a minor role on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, but her breakthrough came in 2007 when she landed the recurring role of Mercedes Juarez on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, appearing until 2012.

Her star continued to rise with her portrayal of CheeChee in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie (2013) and its sequel Teen Beach 2 (2015), where she showcased her singing and dancing talents.

In 2015, she gained widespread recognition as Florencia “Flo” Fuentes in Pitch Perfect 2, reprising the role in Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), blending comedy with her musical abilities.

Her versatility shines through in diverse projects, from voicing Amanda Lopez in Disney XD’s Milo Murphy’s Law and Princess Valentina in Elena of Avalor, to starring in films like All My Life (2020) and Women Is Losers (2021).

Chrissie has also ventured into writing, co-creating the web series The Subpranos and penning her first screenplay, Love’s A Trip, with collaborator Cyrina Fiallo.