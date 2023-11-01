Chrissie Hynde: Strumming A Melodious Net Worth

Chrissie Hynde, a remarkable American singer, songwriter, and musician, has skillfully orchestrated a net worth of $12 million. She stands as one of the founding pillars of the iconic rock band, the Pretenders.

Chrissie Hynde Biography

Chrissie Hynde’s musical journey was set in motion on September 7, 1951, in Akron, Ohio. Her mother held a part-time secretary role, while her father managed the Yellow Pages, the renowned phonebook company. Attending Firestone High School, she devoted her focus to music and the enchanting world of rock and roll, leaving her less engaged in typical high school activities.

After her high school years, Chrissie Hynde ventured into Kent State University’s Art School. During her academic pursuits, her interests expanded to encompass Eastern mysticism, vegetarianism, and the vibrant tapestry of hippie counterculture. Notably, she was at Kent State during the tragic Kent State Massacre in 1970, where she personally knew one of the four victims. Her musical journey began to take shape while at Kent State, as she became part of a band named Sat. Sun. Mat., which also included Mark Mothersbaugh, who would later rise to fame as a member of the popular band Devo.

Chrissie Hynde Career

Following three years at art school, Chrissie Hynde embarked on a transformative journey to London in 1973. Her professional path initially led her to an architectural firm, capitalizing on her background in art. However, her tenure at the firm was ephemeral, eventually propelling her into the world of music journalism. Notably, she found employment at the music magazine “NME.” Though her role at the magazine was short-lived, it became a stepping stone, leading her to a position at the renowned clothing store, SEX, owned by Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood.

Her deep-seated desire to stay in London led her to make unconventional attempts to marry two members of the Sex Pistols, a band managed by McLaren. Although this unconventional endeavor did not materialize, Chrissie’s determination remained unwavering. She ventured into starting a band in France but soon returned to Cleveland in the mid-1970s. A stroke of destiny swiftly returned her to London, where she fervently pursued her musical ambitions.

Her early journey was marked by brief stints in bands that would later evolve into Culture Club and the Damned. However, forming a lasting connection proved elusive until she recorded a demo tape and sent it to Dave Hill, the owner of Real Records, in 1978. Hill agreed to manage her burgeoning career.

The Prelude to The Pretenders

Under Dave Hill’s guidance, Chrissie Hynde was advised to exercise patience in assembling a band. Her path led her to Pete Farndon, and together they handpicked James Honeyman-Scott to join as the guitarist, vocalist, and keyboardist, along with Martin Chambers as the drummer and vocalist. Hynde assumed the roles of guitarist and lead vocalist. Collectively, they christened themselves the Pretenders.

The Pretenders embarked on their journey with their inaugural gig at a club in Paris. They released their first single in January of 1979, swiftly followed by a second single in July, both of which charted in the UK. The turning point occurred in November 1979 when they unleashed “Brass in Pocket.” This track soared to the zenith of the UK charts in January 1980, marking the same day as the release of their debut album, “Pretenders.”

The band’s debut album achieved resounding success on the global stage, marking the beginning of a triumphant musical odyssey. Subsequent releases, including “Extended Play” and “Pretenders II,” cemented the Pretenders’ reputation as a dominant musical force. However, the band experienced internal tragedy with the untimely loss of James Honeyman-Scott due to an overdose in 1982, shortly after Pete Farndon was relieved of his duties within the band. Tragically, Farndon himself would succumb to an overdose the following year.

These events marked the onset of a series of lineup changes for the band, with Robert McIntosh joining on guitar and Malcolm Foster on bass. However, the Pretenders would continue to witness transformations in their ensemble. Throughout these changes, Chrissie Hynde remained the steadfast and unwavering constant, serving as the sole founding member and enduring soul of the band.

Spanning their illustrious career, the Pretenders have amassed numerous chart-toppers worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music. Memorable tracks like “Brass in Pocket,” “Talk of the Town,” “Back on the Chain Gang,” “2000 Miles,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” and “I’ll Stand by You” are etched into the musical tapestry. The band has released a total of 11 albums between 1979 and 2020 and was honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Collaborative Rhythms of Chrissie Hynde

Chrissie Hynde’s musical journey extends beyond her work with the Pretenders. Her captivating vocals have resonated with numerous other artists and bands. She has lent her voice to tracks by celebrated musicians such as Mick Farren, Chris Spedding, the Specials, INXS, Moodswings, Morrissey, and many more. Notably, her collaboration with UB40 for a cover of Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” achieved chart-topping success in the UK.

In 2014, Chrissie Hynde unveiled her debut solo album, “Stockholm.” An album in which she composed every track, it showcased her versatility and depth as an artist. The album featured an array of talented guests, including Neil Young and even tennis legend John McEnroe, who contributed his electric guitar prowess to one of the tracks. “Stockholm” received favorable reviews from critics and fans alike, solidifying her stature as a versatile and accomplished artist.

Chrissie Hynde Net Worth

Chrissie Hynde net worth is resplendent at $12 million. Her journey began on September 7, 1951, in Akron, Ohio, and has been marked by an enduring commitment to her craft, transcending musical genres and boundaries.

Chrissie Hynde Personal Life

In 1983, Chrissie Hynde welcomed a daughter, Natalie, into the world with Ray Davies of the Kinks. The following year, she exchanged vows with Jim Kerr, the lead singer of Simple Minds. Together, they embraced parenthood, celebrating the birth of their daughter, Yasmin, in 1985. Their shared life unfolded in the picturesque landscapes of Scotland. The couple, however, chose to part ways, officially divorcing in 1990.

Subsequently, Chrissie Hynde entered into a relationship with Colombian artist and sculptor Lucho Brieva, and their connection culminated in marriage in 1997. However, their union reached its conclusion in 2002.

Chrissie Hynde is known for her spiritual journey, embracing Vaishnavism, a branch of Hinduism. Annually, she embarks on a pilgrimage to India, deepening her understanding of her chosen path. She has also been a longstanding advocate of vegetarianism and a staunch supporter of animal rights. Her activism extends to organizations like PETA and Viva!, and she has actively endorsed the anti-fur trade organization, Respect for Animals.

While her roots and influences span the globe, Chrissie Hynde calls London her home, where she weaves the threads of her musical and personal journey. Akron, Ohio, holds a cherished place in her heart as her hometown.

Chrissie Hynde’s life narrative is a harmonious symphony of music, beliefs, and unwavering dedication to the causes close to her heart.