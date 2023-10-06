Chuka University Student Found Dead After Suspected Suicide in Makueni

Police are investigating a tragic incident in which a third-year student at Chuka University died by suicide in Makueni’s Kosovo area.

Police said they had been told Januaris Muuo aged 24 had been mentally sick.

He went missing on October 2 until October 4 when the body was found dangling from the roof of his stepmother’s kitchen.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. The body was moved to the mortuary.

And police are investigating an incident in which a 36-year-old man died by suicide at a salon washroom in Mlolongo area, Machakos County.

Read: Strathmore University Student Dies by Suicide at Syokimau Mall

Police said the body of Josephat Mulinge was found dangling from the roof of the washroom long after he had died.

The man was an estranged husband of a woman who worked at the salon.

Police who visited the scene said they established that the deceased had gained entry into the salon by cutting window grills using a hacksaw, which was found at the scene.

A suicide note was recovered and addressed to the wife, police said without elaborating on the details of the same.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Cases of suicide are on the rise amid calls to address the menace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...