Strathmore University Student Dies by Suicide at Syokimau Mall

A student at Strathmore University in Nairobi died by suicide after he jumped off the fifth floor of a mall in Syokimau area, Machakos County.

Police and witnesses said Basil Nyaga Mbugua, 22, went to the rooftop of the Gateway Mall where he jumped off to the ground floor on Tuesday evening.

He died instantly, police and medical experts who responded there said.

The motive for the incident was not immediately established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Witnesses said Mbugua was alone at the time of the incident.

Elsewhere along Lower Kirinyaga Road in the city centre, a 24-year-old man died after jumping off the fourth floor of an apartment.

A suicide note recovered from the scene indicated Kelvin Barasa was frustrated over a disagreement with his girlfriend, police and witnesses said.

Witnesses said the deceased jumped from Ezzy apartment and landed on the ground floor sustaining multiple body injuries.

The body was picked up and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy and other processes.

In Kibwezi, Makueni County, police said a 52-year-old man died by hanging himself on a tree. The body of Mutunga Muthoka was found long after he had died.

A nylon rope was found tied on his neck, police said. The motive of the incident in Milu village is yet to be known.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to stop the trend. Most of the cases are linked to mental trauma.

