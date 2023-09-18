Shock as Patient Dies by Suicide at KNH

Police are investigating an incident in which a patient died by suicide at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Reinhard Musau Maundu, 39, is said to have taken his own life on Saturday night. He was admitted to the renal unit on September 14 and was suffering from kidney failure, officials said.

His body was found dangling on a binding wire in a corridor near the pay section of the administration block. Police said they are investigating the motive and if the hospital management failed to stop the incident.

The body was moved to the KNH Farewell home awaiting postmortem.

Such incidents have been on the rise at the hospital amid calls on the management to address the menace.

Meanwhile, a woman was arrested over claims of the murder of her boyfriend in Kangemi area, Nairobi.

The body of Alvin Khaemba, 19 was found in a pool of blood after he had been stabbed in the armpit and died.

Locals said Khaemba and his girlfriend quarreled leading to the fatal stabbing on Sunday. This is after the woman aged 20 accused him of infidelity.

Others said the two had been cohabiting for three weeks.

The killer weapon was recovered at the scene and kept as an exhibit amid probe. The woman was detained pending further probe as the body was moved to the mortuary, police said.

