Civil Groups Demand Independent Observers For Kware Dumpsite Postmortems

Human rights groups have called for independent observers to be present during the postmortem examinations of bodies being discovered at a dumpsite in Mukuru kwa Njenga, Nairobi.

The Police Reforms Working Group Kenya and Civic Freedoms Forum are leading this appeal, urging that the bodies be placed at a central location for the forensic death investigation process.

“To ensure the forensic death investigation process is thorough and transparent, postmortems should be conducted with independent observers present,” the groups stated.

“These processes should be done in a central location. As such, the bodies should be moved to one location and preserved while awaiting forensic death investigation.”

The groups also suggested the establishment of a National Missing Persons Database and called on the National Construction Authority to close open quarries.

Additionally, they emphasized the need for clear cooperation mechanisms for evidence management between the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and other law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations into reports of enforced disappearances and deaths allegedly committed by police officers.

Earlier, five more bodies were retrieved from the dumpsite, all tied in sacks in a similar manner, bringing the total number of bodies found to 11.

There are fears that this number could rise.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed that homicide detectives are analyzing samples from the scene to identify the bodies.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transferred to the City Mortuary, where they await postmortem examinations,” Amin said on Friday.

President William Ruto has assured the public that those responsible for the mysterious killings in Nairobi will be held accountable.

Ruto emphasized that the government does not tolerate extrajudicial killings.

The head of state instructed the DCI to accelerate investigations into the killings and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.