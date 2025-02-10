CJ Koome Appoints New Legal Education Appeals Tribunal Board

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed a new board for the Legal Education Appeals Tribunal (LEAT), which handles disputes related to legal education in Kenya.

The appointments were made through a gazette notice dated February 7, 2025.

Felix Otieno Oketch has been named the chairperson, taking over from Rose Mbanya. Yatani Godana and Ngulu Joshua Mbind will serve as members, with their tenure set for three years.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by Article 172 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Kenya and section 29 (1) of the Legal Education Act, the Judicial Service Commission appoints— Under paragraph 29 (1) (a)— Juliana Wamaitha Njiriri—Chairperson; Under paragraph 29 (1) (b)— Members Munoko Moses Sitati; Under paragraph 29 (1) (c)— Felix Otieno Oketch; Yatani Godana; Ngulu Joshua Mbinda; to be the chairperson and members of the Legal Education Appeals Tribunal, for a term of three (3) years, with effect from the 28th January, 2025,” the notice reads.

The newly appointed officials officially assumed office on January 28, 2025.

LEAT was established in 2012 under Section 29(1) of the Legal Education Act and serves as an independent tribunal for resolving disputes in the legal education sector.

It hears appeals from individuals or institutions dissatisfied with decisions made by the Council of Legal Education, including cases involving the refusal, suspension, or revocation of licenses, as well as conditions imposed on legal education providers.

The tribunal operates on an ad hoc basis, convening only when necessary to address disputes.

It has the authority to regulate its own procedures and has developed draft Rules of Procedure to guide its operations.