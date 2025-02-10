CJ Koome Issues New Practice Directions To Fast-Track Gender Justice Cases

Chief Justice Martha Koome has introduced new Practice Directions to enhance the management and swift resolution of gender justice cases within the Judiciary.

The guidelines, published in a gazette notice on February 7, 2025, are aimed at improving efficiency, reducing delays, and ensuring that victims are treated with dignity throughout the legal process.

“The overriding objective of the Practice Directions is to create a procedure by which courts can hear and determine gender justice cases in a manner that promotes gender equity and fairness,” Koome stated.

The new directives focus on streamlining case management and preventing re-traumatization of victims. They also align Kenya’s gender justice framework with international conventions and emphasize a victim-centered approach in handling such cases.

As part of these reforms, a dedicated Gender Justice Court Registry will be established at every gazetted Gender Justice Court.

This registry will be managed by trained judicial staff with expertise in handling gender-related cases. The registry’s primary responsibility will be to ensure that victims’ privacy and dignity are safeguarded.

All gender justice cases will be recorded in a special Gender Justice Court Register, which will be maintained and regularly updated. Access to the register will require official approval from designated court officials.

Under the new system, any case classified as a gender justice case at the trial stage will automatically retain the classification throughout the appeal process. Courts will also have the authority to reclassify cases as gender justice cases at any stage, either on their own motion or upon request by a party involved.

To further streamline proceedings, the Chief Justice may issue additional directives through the gazette to adjust classifications of gender justice cases.

Any case that meets the criteria will be registered under the appropriate category and assigned a unique case code. Notably, gender justice case files will be distinguished by their orange-colored covers for easy identification.