CJ Koome mourns Justice Daniel Ogembo Ogembo

CJ Koome said the death of Justice Ogembo is a deep blow to the Judiciary family, the legal fraternity and the country.

“We are all devastated. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Judge Ogembo’s family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Judiciary fraternity. As we come to terms with the news, we extend our hearts to everyone engulfed in sorrow and grief occasioned by the loss of loved ones,” she said in a statement on X.

“May Hon. Justice Ogembo’s soul rest in eternal peace.”

CJ Koome said the untimely passing of Justice Ogembo comes at a trying time for the Judiciary, Judicial Service Commission and the Nation at large.

Justice Ogembo joined the Judiciary as a Magistrate in 2004 and was subsequently appointed Judge of the High Court in 2016.

At the time of his passing, he was the Presiding Judge at the Siaya Law Courts.

CJ Koome said they received the news of his passing as they were paying final respects to Justice Majanja at the Friends International Centre, Ngong Road.

Ogembo had worked for the better part of Tuesday, July 16 before he retired home alone.

His driver dropped him to his residence.

But when he went to pick him up Wednesday as usual, he realised he was not responding to calls and texts.

The driver had to seek help to access the house where the body was found, police said.

Police said the driver informed them he had complained he was not feeling well on Tuesday before he went to bed.

They waited for the family to arrive access the scene and process it.

He stayed alone at the time when the body was discovered on Wednesday, July 17 morning.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The death came days after another judge, Justice David Majanja had died in a surgery gone bad.