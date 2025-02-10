CJ Martha Koome Establishes Civil Appellate Division At Milimani Law Courts

Chief Justice Martha Koome has established a Civil Appellate Division of the High Court at Milimani Law Courts, a move aimed at streamlining the handling of civil appeals.

The division, which takes effect today, February 10, 2025, was officially announced through a gazette notice dated February 7.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 of the High Court (Organization and Administration) Act, 2015, the Chief Justice has established a Civil Appellate Division of the High Court at Milimani Law Courts, with effect from the 10th February, 2025,” the notice reads.

The newly established division will exclusively handle appeals arising from lower courts in civil cases.

It will review decisions made in civil matters by subordinate courts to determine whether legal errors occurred that warrant an overturn or modification of the original ruling.

Appeals to this division typically originate from Magistrates’ Courts and other lower courts.

Decisions from the Civil Appellate Division can be further challenged at the Court of Appeal, which remains the next level of appeal in Kenya’s judicial hierarchy for civil matters.

The Civil Appeals Registry will oversee the management of appeal records, ensuring an efficient process for litigants seeking redress.