Clint Capela Siblings: Get to Know Landry and Fabrice

Clint Capela is a Swiss professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

Drafted 25th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2014, he is renowned for his rebounding and shot-blocking skills.

Capela’s breakout season came in 2016-2017, and he led the NBA in rebounds during the 2021-22 season.

Currently, he averages 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Recently, Capela has been linked to potential trades, particularly to the Indiana Pacers as they seek frontcourt depth following injuries to key players.

Clint has two brothers, Landry and Fabrice.

The family faced significant challenges during their upbringing, including time spent in foster care due to their mother’s struggles as a single parent.

Landry, the older brother, played a pivotal role in introducing Clint to basketball and supporting him throughout their childhood.

Career

Capela began his professional basketball journey in 2012 with Élan Chalon, a French basketball club.

During his time there, he showcased his potential as a formidable center, earning accolades such as the Best Young Player and Most Improved Player in the French league.

His impressive performances caught the attention of NBA scouts, setting the stage for his entry into the league.

In the 2014 NBA Draft, Capela was selected 25th overall by the Houston Rockets.

He started his rookie season (2014-2015) with limited playing time, averaging 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

However, he quickly began to develop into a key player for the Rockets.

Over the next few seasons, Capela’s athleticism, defensive skills, and ability to finish around the rim made him an essential part of the team’s strategy.

The 2016-2017 season marked Capela’s breakout year, where he averaged 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

He became known for his effectiveness in pick-and-roll situations with James Harden and significantly improved on defense.

In the following season (2017-2018), Capela continued to excel, averaging 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while playing a crucial role in helping the Rockets reach the Western Conference Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors.

In February 2020, Capela was traded to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a four-team deal.

This trade allowed him to take on a more prominent role as the starting center for Atlanta.

Since joining the Hawks, Capela has continued to be a dominant force in the paint.

In his first full season with Atlanta (2020-2021), he averaged 15.2 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, showcasing his rebounding prowess and defensive skills.

Capela played a significant role in leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, where they faced the Milwaukee Bucks.

His defensive presence and rebounding were crucial during their playoff run.

In the 2021-2022 season, he led the NBA in rebounds per game with an average of 14.3 and continued to be a key player for the Hawks.

As of the latest season (2023), he maintains solid averages around 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, contributing significantly to his team’s success.

Accolades

Capela has received several accolades throughout his NBA career, highlighting his impact as a player.

He was named the NBA Rebounds Leader for the 2020-2021 season, showcasing his dominance on the boards.

In the Most Improved Player voting, he finished second in 2018, reflecting his significant development during that season.

Capela has also been recognized in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, finishing as high as sixth in 2021.

In addition to these honors, Capela received the Sekou Smith Award from the Atlanta Hawks for the 2022-2023 season, which recognizes professionalism and integrity in media interactions.