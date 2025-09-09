Colin Ford Siblings: Get to Know Dylan and Jackson Ford

Colin Lee Ford, born on September 12, 1996, in Nashville, Tennessee, is an American actor and voice actor known for his performances across film and television.

His passion for performing emerged early, leading him to begin modeling for print advertisements at the age of four.

By five, he made his film debut as Clinton Jr. in Sweet Home Alabama (2002).

Ford’s natural affinity for the camera and his ability to portray diverse characters have established him as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Ford has two older brothers, Dylan Ford and Jackson Ford.

However, information about the two, including his personal life or career pursuits, are limited in public sources as they live a private life compared to their famous brother.

Career

Ford’s career began with modeling at age four, followed by his first film role in Sweet Home Alabama.

His early work included independent films like Moved and The Book of Jaene, as well as a role as young Lloyd in Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003).

In 2004, he portrayed Matthew Steed in The Work and the Glory, a role he reprised in its sequel, American Zion.

His television career took off with a guest appearance on Smallville in 2005, followed by a lead role as Jackson Patch in Dog Days of Summer.

Ford’s breakthrough came with his portrayal of young Sam Winchester in Supernatural, a recurring role that showcased his ability to handle complex characters.

He gained further recognition as Joe McAlister in the science-fiction series Under the Dome (2013–2015) and as Josh Wheeler in Netflix’s Daybreak (2019).

As a voice actor, Ford lent his voice to Jake in Disney’s Jake and the Never Land Pirates and Mikey in Can You Teach My Alligator Manners?, earning critical acclaim.

Other notable projects include his role as Dylan Mee in We Bought a Zoo (2011) and voice work in animated series like Family Guy and Sofia the First.

Accolades

Ford’s work as Mikey in Can You Teach My Alligator Manners? earned him a Young Artist Award, a testament to his skill in bringing animated characters to life.

Additionally, his role as Jake in Jake and the Never Land Pirates garnered further praise and nominations, solidifying his reputation as a talented voice actor.