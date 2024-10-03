Cop Among Three Suspects in War on Crime in Meru, Rifle Recovered

A team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) apprehended three notorious robbery with violence suspects and recovered an M16 rifle.

The team from headquarters Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operation Support Unit (OSU), Operation Action Team (OAT) complimented by their counterparts drawn from Imenti Central and Buuri West Sub Counties termed the developments a breakthrough in the war on crime.

Among those arrested over the crimes reported in the area is a police officer based in Meru, police said.

Police said the individuals are believed to be the criminal masterminds behind a string of violent robberies in Imenti North and Buuri West Sub-Counties where they have reigned untold terror on the peace-loving locals.

In one of series of crimes reported on September 5, 2024, the hoodlums brazenly stormed a homestead in Magati village, making off with two prized cows- a Friesian and an Ayrshire.

During this audacious act, they fired five live rounds into the air, sending innocent villagers scampering for their safety, police and locals said

In yet another chilling incident on September 15, 2024, the suspects raided a home in Rugusu, stealing a dairy cow.

They loaded the cow into a getaway pickup and vanished like phantoms, police say.

During this raid, the gunmen shot the owner, a woman, for raising alarm.

Tragically, she was pronounced dead on arrival at Kiirua Mission Hospital.

In their most recent bizarre escapade, the suspects attempted to torch a four-bedroom house, but the house did not catch fire.

Frustrated by their failed arson attempt, they indiscriminately shot at the door of the house, hitting the man of the house three times in the belly and his wife in the abdomen.

The victims are admitted at Kiirua mission hospital in serious condition.

Detectives tracked down the suspects out of their hideouts.

Through meticulous interrogation, the suspects eventually led the officers to Kianjuri village, where they claimed they had buried the firearm in a concealed location.

While at the site, the officers witnessed the dramatic retrieval of an M16 model (SAR) rifle, along with two magazines and 67 rounds of 5.5mm ammunition, a black jacket, two gunny bags, and a brown marvin, all concealed in a hole.

In an unfortunate turn of events, investigations revealed that a police officer based at Marsabit County has been working in cahoots with the suspected thugs by facilitating their evil missions.

He was swiftly arrested before holing up.

Remarkably, ballistic reports have conclusively linked the recovered firearm to earlier submitted cartridges, sealing the case like a jigsaw puzzle coming together.

The Director, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said the department remains unwavering in its commitment to combat criminal activities and create a safer and more secure environment for all.

He said the team is combing the area to address the trend and fears from locals.