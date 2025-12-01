Cop arrested after two Eritreans escape from custody in Bungoma

A police officer was arrested after two Eritreans who had been arrested for being in the country illegally escaped from custody at the Tongaren police station, Bungoma County.

Police said two of the nine Eritreans who had been arrested mysteriously escaped from the station. This was after they had requested to visit a toilet, which is outside the cells.

They, however, failed to return, prompting a search. They were not found, and it is believed they escaped in the Saturday night drama.

It was then that a decision was made to arrest the officer who was on duty pending further investigations.

Police said the matter is under probe. Such incidents are common at police stations and past investigations have linked them to corruption where the aliens bribe their way out. The aliens are hardly rearrested.

And two police officers were found dead separately in incidents reported.

In the first incident, a police officer who was on leave was found dead in his house in Kapenguria, West Pokot County.

Corporal Ezekiel Kerisa, 57 was on leave when he died on November 28, police said. He was attached to the Yamumbi police station in Eldoret. His son told police the officer was found unresponsive in bed. Police said the officer had been sickly.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Olorropil, Narok County, a police officer was found dead in his house. The body of constable Joshua Ochieng Mado was found in his house on Saturday long after he had failed to report to work.

His colleagues said they found the body lying on the floor of the house without any injuries. The cause of the death was not immediately known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

In Kuresoi, Nakuru County, a police officer sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a dog. He had gone to the home of a wanted suspect when a dog bit him in the Mawingu area.

The suspect is wanted for assault and managed to escape as the dog descended on the officer as his colleague tried to fight it off.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and discharged in the November 28 drama, police said adding the hunt on the suspect is ongoing.