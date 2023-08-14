Cop, Civilian Arrested with 79 Kilos of Elephant Tusks Valued at Sh12 million in Meru

A police officer and a civilian were Sunday arrested as they transported 79 kilograms of elephant tusks in Meru.

The two; police constable Harrison Gitonga Kanake from Tutwa Police Station and a civilian by the name Hassan Galgalo were transporting the cargo valued at Sh12 million in a salon car when they were intercepted by a team of police and Kenya Wildlife Service personnel.

They were carrying 23 pieces of elephant tusks that had been hidden 80 granny bags, police said. Police said they also recovered a pair of handcuffs and one police baton.

The two were taking the cargo to a buyer to sell when they were intercepted. Police said they will be charged with the offense of being in Possession of Wildlife Trophies of Endangered Species

Contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation Management Act 2013. Officials said the seizure shows up to ten elephants had been killed and there is a likelihood the incidents happened in the nearby Meru National Park.

Read: Two Suspected Poachers Arrested with 180kg Game Meat in Kajiado

This is despite stringent measures in place to address the menace of poaching in the country and region.

In July, two herders accused of illegally possessing elephant tusks were given stringent bond terms of Sh1 million each after being charged Mombasa.

They were accused of dealing in ivory and allegedly found with Sh2 million worth of elephant tusks by KWS detectives.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

Officials say despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, African elephants are still being poached in large numbers.

Read Also: Deputy Headteacher Among Five People Arrested Selling Elephant Tusks In Kajiado

As part of efforts to stop the menace, Kenya has started using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones, to track poachers and keep tabs on elephants and rhinos.

KWS and stakeholders have put in place mechanisms to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.

These mechanisms include enhanced community education, interagency collaboration, and intensive intelligence-led operations, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...