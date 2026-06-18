Cop, KDF soldier among seven arrested over claims of attempted robbery of courier lorry in Nakuru

A police officer and a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier are among seven suspects arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a Crown Courier Services lorry in Nakuru.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday in a joint operation conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters and officers from Nakuru West, officials said.

The arrests are linked to investigations into the attempted robbery of Crown Courier Services lorry, an incident that occurred on May 30.

During the operation, officers recovered a toy pistol, assorted crude weapons, a laptop, several mobile phones, and two Subaru Legacy vehicles, which are believed to be connected to the investigation.

The suspects were arrested in Kisumu before being escorted to Kaptembwo Police Station in Nakuru, where they remain in custody pending further investigations and arraignment.

Police said investigations into the attempted robbery are continuing and more arrests have not been ruled out.

And police in Nairobi are investigating an incident of robbery with violence after armed suspects raided a shop in South C, Lang’ata and stole mobile phones before escaping on motorcycles.

The gang shot and injured a woman as they escaped the scene on Sunday evening. She was hit in the leg and was rushed to the hospital in a stable condition, police said.

The robbery occurred at Gargar Food Store located within Aljazeera Residency in the Akila area of Lang’ata Sub-County.

According to police, two motorcycles each carrying a rider and a pillion passenger stopped outside the shop.

The pillion passengers then entered the premises, with one of them reportedly armed with an object suspected to be a firearm.

The suspects robbed two customers of their mobile phones. One victim lost a Samsung A26 handset valued at Sh48,000, while the second one was robbed of a Samsung A12 phone valued at Sh16,000.

After carrying out the robbery, the suspects fired a shot into the air to scare members of the public before fleeing on the motorcycles in an unknown direction.

It was then that they also shot the woman in the leg.

Police officers from the area responded to the scene and secured the premises. Crime Scene Investigation officers from Lang’ata processed and documented the scene, recovering a spent cartridge believed to have been fired by the suspects. The cartridge has been retained as an exhibit for forensic examination.

The case is under investigation by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations based in Lang’ata as efforts to identify and arrest the attackers continue.

The incident adds to a growing concern over armed robberies involving motorcycle-riding gangs operating in parts of Nairobi, with police urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

A team has been set up to pursue the gang behind the incidents for now, Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said.

He added they are pursuing good leads into the gangs in the city who are using motorcycls to terrorise residents.