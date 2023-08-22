Cops Fatally Shoot Three Suspects in City in War on Crime

Three suspected thugs were shot dead by police in separate botched robberies in Nairobi.

Police say they recovered two pistols from the suspects.

According to police, the first incident happened along Juja Road where two suspects were killed as they escaped from a team of police who were pursuing them.

The two had reportedly attacked and tried to rob a woman of her purse Sunday morning when police responded there and chased them for a short while.

Police said they opened fire killing the two on the spot. They managed to recover a knife, a homemade gun capable of firing with three rounds of 9mm ammunition and two spent cartridges at the scene.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in the Central Business District, along Tom Mboya Street police shot dead a suspected thug in a botched robbery.

This is after they had been chased up to Timboroa Lane behind Tuskys supermarket.

One suspect was fatally injured while his accomplices managed to escape, police said.

A homemade pistol loaded with one round of ammunition of 9mm and three mobile phones were recovered from the slain suspect after the Sunday morning incident.

Police say they have intensified operations in the city to address cases of armed robberies that are on the rise.

