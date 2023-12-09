Cory Hardrict Net Worth

Cory Hardrict, the talented American actor, has woven a remarkable career, accumulating a net worth of $2.5 million. From humble beginnings in the late 90s to acclaimed performances on both the big and small screens, Hardrict’s artistic journey is a testament to his passion for the craft.

Cory Hardrict Early Career

Cory Hardrict embarked on his professional journey in the late 90s, making notable appearances on television shows like “Felicity,” “Once and Again,” and “E.R.”

These early roles served as stepping stones, paving the way for his future endeavors. His foray into feature films commenced with a role in “Never Been Kissed,” marking the beginning of his dual presence in both television and cinema.

Throughout the early 2000s, Hardrict’s career gained momentum with a diverse array of projects. His television credits include contributions to series such as “Pacific Blue,” “Angel,” “Boston Public,” “The District,” “The Shield,” “Cold Case,” and “Heroes.” His filmography expanded with works like “Crazy/Beautiful,” “Driftwood,” and the acclaimed “Gran Torino.”

Cory Hardrict Breakthrough

Cory Hardrict’s breakthrough arrived in 2004 with a starring role in the critically praised film “Brotherhood of Death,” directed by Roy Belfrey. This marked a turning point, showcasing Hardrict’s acting prowess and earning him recognition within the industry. His versatility became evident as he seamlessly transitioned between genres, solidifying his status as a promising talent.

One of his standout performances came in Clint Eastwood’s 2006 film “American Sniper,” where Hardrict portrayed Dandridge, a fellow Navy SEAL. His portrayal of a soldier grappling with the complexities of war garnered critical acclaim, further establishing him as a compelling actor in the industry.

Television Triumphs

In addition to his cinematic success, Cory Hardrict made impactful contributions to television. Notable appearances in series like “Lincoln Heights,” “Heroes,” and “Being Mary Jane” allowed him to connect with audiences on the small screen, showcasing his range and acting finesse.

Cory Hardrict Wife

Hardrict’s personal life has been intertwined with the entertainment industry, particularly through his relationship with actress Tia Mowry. The couple, who met on the set of “Hollywood Horror,” tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed two children. However, in September 2022, after 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry filed for divorce. The settlement outlined joint legal and physical custody of their children, with Tia retaining the family home in Studio City, California. The divorce marked a significant chapter in Cory Hardrict’s life, navigating the complexities of personal and professional spheres with resilience and grace.

Cory Hardrict Net Worth

