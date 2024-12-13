Court Allows DCI to Detain for Five Days Suspects in Kidnap and Defilement of Juvenile 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI) was Friday granted five days to detain five suspects linked to the kidnapping and defilement of a juvenile.

This is after DCI detective corporal Irene Karegi sought 14 days to allow her complete the investigation.

Karegi told senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe that they need more time to conduct an age assessment on the minor and take a DNA test to establish whether the minor had been defiled by the time she was rescued.

The DCI also want to publicize the suspects’ identities to encourage other potential victims to come forward.

“This Honorable Court be pleased to issue custodial orders that the Respondent herein be detained for a period of fourteen (14) days from today at Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi to allow the applicant through NO.249118 pc/w Irene karegi and or any other police officer and investigator(s), attached to it complete investigations on cases of defilement contrary to section 8(1)(3) of sexual offences act No.3 of 2006 and kidnapping contrary to section 257 of the penal code Cap 63 laws of Kenya,” read the court documents.

According to the police, the suspects, lan Chege, Ismail Mohammed Hammed, Adnan Hussein Jele, Abdirahman Mohamed Ahmed are being accused of holding the juvenile in a short stay apartment in Nairobi West.

The juvenile went missing on December 7.

The mother of the minor, said she had tried to trace her daughter through friends but was unsuccessful.

“When she couldn’t find her, she decided to seek police assistance,” police said.

Police investigations led to the rescue of the juvenile at the Nairobi West apartment, where officers found her in the company of the suspects.

“We found the minor in distress, and preliminary investigations indicate that she had been defiled,” the court was told.

“The suspects seemed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the arrest.”