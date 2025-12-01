Court allows parties to negotiate in cases filed by matatus over operations at petrol stations 

The High Court gave parties more time to negotiate in a case filed by 13 public service vehicle companies challenging a ban on picking and dropping passengers at petrol stations in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

During the mention on Monday, Justice Chacha Mwita sought an update on the progress of ongoing discussions.

The petitioners, including major transport operators such as ENA Coach, Easy Coach, Mololine, North Rift, GTS Supreme Sacco, Nenus Shuttle, Transline Classic, Prestige Limited, Kangema Sacco, and Super Premium T&T, through their lawyer Danstan Omari argue that the ban was abrupt, procedurally unfair, and would severely affect their operations, disrupting services relied upon by thousands of Nairobi commuters.

Earlier discussions had seen the parties agree that the matatus could continue operating from the petrol stations, provided that entry and exit points remained clear.

In his ruling, Justice Mwita allowed more time for further talks while maintaining the status quo, meaning the matatus can continue operating from the petrol stations until new directions are issued.

The matter will be mentioned on January 26, 2026 before Justice Lawrence Mugambi for further directions.

The petitioners maintain that any changes to pick-up points or operational routes should follow proper consultation and reasonable notice to avoid disrupting public transport.