Court directs Kisumu City manager to present himself to EACC for processing 

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Tuesday ordered Kisumu County City Manager, Michael Abala Wanga, to present himself before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on November 26, 2025 for processing and recording of a cautionary statement ahead of his arraignment.

Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa further directed that Wanga appear before the Anti-Corruption Court on December 2, 2025 for plea-taking, where he will answer to a series of charges approved and presented by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Wanga is accused of forging and altering official documents, including a letter dated 10th of June 2024, purportedly inviting him to the CLEAN Air Forum in Lagos, Nigeria. The DPP informed the court that the altered document was used to justify excess facilitation payments from the Kisumu County Government.

The court heard that on June 19, 2024, Wanga allegedly uttered the forged invitation letter purportedly from the University of Lagos, leading to the fraudulent acquisition of KSh 283,402.50.

The DPP has also preferred additional charges against the City Manager, among them the fraudulent acquisition of Sh8,701,091 in public funds.

He is further accused of forging a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate claimed to have been issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and presenting it as genuine.

Prosecution, led by Abdisalam Bore, affirmed the DPP’s commitment to ensuring accountability and safeguarding public resources as the case proceeds.