Court orders hospitals to provide medical records of suspect in murder of two patients at KNH

A Kibera magistrate court ordered the Kenyatta National Hospital and Nairobi Women’s Hospital to avail medical records of a 29 year old man suspected of having committed two murders at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Principal magistrate Daisy Mutahi also ordered the suspect Kennedy Kalombotole be detained at Kilimani police station until July 29, when the medical report will be availed.

Kalombotole was arrested after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder of Edward Mainge Ndegwa at Kenyatta national hospital 7th floor ward 7C on July 17.

He is also suspected to have committed another murder on the night of 6th and 7th February, 2025.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) moved to court seeking to detain him for 21 more days to allow completion of investigations.

The Homicide Investigations Bureau at DCI headquarters alleged that Kalombotole is the key suspect in the brutal killing of Edward Maingi Ndegwa, a patient who was admitted to Ward 7B-C on July 12 and later found murdered on his hospital bed on July 17.

According to the investigating officer, Corporal Benard Muange, the suspect was arrested on July 18 at the same hospital, where he had reportedly been admitted since November 2024

Police said he has no known fixed abode and poses a flight risk if released on bail.

The DCI argued that they are yet to collect DNA samples from Kalombotole for comparison with evidence recovered from the crime scene and the deceased’s body.

An autopsy is also pending, along with fingerprint processing, formal statement recording, and a mental assessment to determine if the suspect is fit to stand trial.

“The manner in which the deceased was killed caused anger and is still fresh in the memory of the family and close members of the community and yet to come into terms with incident. By releasing the respondent his safety cannot be guaranteed,” said corporal Muange.

The prosecution urged the court to allow Kalombotole to be detained at Kilimani Police Station pending investigations.

“It is in the interest of justice and within the discretion of this honorable court to grant the orders sought,” read the court documents.

The defence however strongly opposed the application to continue detaining the suspect, arguing that there were no compelling reasons to justify his pre-charge detention.

Lawyers Zephania Achapa and Joshua Ombegi said Kalombotole suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, and a chronic convergence disorder.

According to his lawyers, he had been in and out of the streets and children’s homes and has no known family or fixed place of abode.

“Being homeless is not a criminal offence. It is a social tragedy, not a legal one,” said Ombegi.

“Our client is unwell and was seeking treatment. He should be returned to KNH, not held in a cell.”