Court releases suspect in theft of Sh254 million on Sh2 million bail 

A Milimani chief magistrate court on Wednesday released senior manager at a Nairobi-based printing firm accused of stealing over sh254 million on bail.

Cheekati Narasimha Rao, an Indian national is accused of committing the crime between January 1, 2016 and August 31, 2024, while working at Printing Services Limited.

He allegedly conspired with others to unlawfully take Sh254,461,768.

In addition to theft, Rao faces a second charge of forgery under Sections 345 and 349 of the Penal Code.

He is accused of forging the signature of Malikiat Singh Dhillon on April 1, 2010, in an attempt to fraudulently secure a promotion to the position of Production Manager at the company.

The prosecution argued that Rao is a flight risk, given the magnitude of the charges and previous concerns raised by the complainant.

However, the defense countered that he had always complied with court orders and was willing to adhere to any conditions set.

Magistrate Caroline Nyaguthie granted him a bond of Sh10 million with an alternative cash bail of Sh2 million.

The court also ordered him to deposit his passport in court.

The matter will be mentioned on March 12, 2025, for pre trial purposes.