Court stops ban on matatu graffiti pending full hearing

The High Court in Nairobi halted a recent directive by the State Law Office and the National Police Service that sought to ban all decorative art, graffiti, and creative enhancements on Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

Justice Bahati Mwamuye granted conservatory orders in favour of petitioner Michael Makubo William, who challenged the legality and constitutionality of the ban.

The orders were issued on Thursday at the Milimani Law Courts.

The contested notice, dated May 14, directed all PSV operators to “immediately remove from their fleets and vehicles all innovative decorations, graffiti, and other artistic enhancements.”

The notice sparked public outcry, especially among matatu operators and artists who see graffiti as part of Kenya’s vibrant urban culture.

Justice Mwamuye directed that the enforcement of the notice be suspended until a full hearing is conducted.

The court allowed decorated PSVs to remain operational.

“The orders granted are intended to preserve the subject matter and prevent any irreversible actions before the court has fully considered the merits of the application,” the court ruled.

The State Law Office, police, as well as the other respondents, are now required to respond to the application and petition by June 20.

The petitioner has until June 9 to serve all parties, and any rejoinders must be filed by June 27.

The matter will be mentioned on June 30, 2025.