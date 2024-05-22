Court Suspends Appointment of MTRH, KBC Bosses

The High Court temporarily suspended four appointments made by the government last week, including the selection of Agnes Kalekye as the managing director at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Others include Dr Phillip Kiptanui Kirwa as the chief executive officer of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a ruling, Justice Samwel Mohochi suspended the appointment of Dr Kirwa alongside that of Joseph Mungai Kamau as the Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO and Abdallah Mohammed Hatimy as Kenya National Shipping Line Ltd CEO.

The judge certified the case filed by Dr Magare Gikenyi, a Nakuru-based surgeon as urgent and directed the parties to file their responses within seven days, after being served.

The case will be mentioned on June 11.

Dr Gikenyi said the appointments were made in consultation with or the concurrence of Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, despite the law requiring such appointments to be made by the President.

On the appointment of Dr Kirwa, Dr Gikenyi submitted that it was done in total disregard of procedural, statutory and constitutional requirements.

“Despite the fact that MTRH hospital being a national Level Six as opposed to regional/ local hospital, the respondents shortlisted five out of the eight candidates from one region and/ or ethnicity (all five from Kalenjin community with four being Nandi sub-tribe and one Keiyo sub-tribe), all from former Rift valley province,” he said.

He added that only one woman made it to the shortlist while one candidate who is living with disability was left.

Some of the bosses had already been ushered into office.